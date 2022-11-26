Korea Investment CORP Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $15,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

ODFL opened at $293.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

