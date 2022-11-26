Korea Investment CORP Sells 10,176 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.