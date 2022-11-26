Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,432 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $90.35 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

