Korea Investment CORP Has $15.34 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $127.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

