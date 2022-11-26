CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,309 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

