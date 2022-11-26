Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,521 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Western Digital worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDC stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

