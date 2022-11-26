Korea Investment CORP Sells 214,771 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 214,771 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $391,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 264,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 581,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,562,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 696,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

KMI opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

