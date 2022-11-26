Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $108.73 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

