BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,304 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

