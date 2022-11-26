Korea Investment CORP Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

