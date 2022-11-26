CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.