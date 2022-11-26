BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

