Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,761 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.