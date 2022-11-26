Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Primoris Services worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after acquiring an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

