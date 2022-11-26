Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,939 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3,882.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 275,314 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Credicorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the period.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Credicorp

BAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

