Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $66,926,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,459,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,800 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 160,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

