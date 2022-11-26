United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DexCom by 325.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 708,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 541,883 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 290.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 291.5% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 418.7% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,412.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

