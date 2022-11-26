Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 110,300 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 398.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Shares of AY stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $39.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,047.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.