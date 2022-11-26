Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LPI stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

