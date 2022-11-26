OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

