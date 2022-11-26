Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $46.13 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

