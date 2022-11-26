Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,041 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.53.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

