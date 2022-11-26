Cetera Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 12.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 65.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 142,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,341 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

