Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 146,357 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,357 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

