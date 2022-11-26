Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Sunday, November 27th.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Shares of LI opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 0.26. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Li Auto by 16.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 325,224 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 69.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
