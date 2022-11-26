Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,775 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.