TheStreet Upgrades Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to B

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.
Wendy’s Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.