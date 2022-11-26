TheStreet Upgrades Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to B

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

