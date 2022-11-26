Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $1,161,175.50 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $156.96 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.66.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,895,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

