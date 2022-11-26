Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 203.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 510,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 342,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 669.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 390,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 340,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

