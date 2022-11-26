Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 147 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $161.46 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

