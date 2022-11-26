Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,588,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,479,000 after purchasing an additional 857,690 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

