Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Royal Gold worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

RGLD opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

