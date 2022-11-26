AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.7 %

MSCI stock opened at $512.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $649.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.23.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.