Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 26,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

