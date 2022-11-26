AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,394 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 2,022,547 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.