AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 19,732 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,528 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also

