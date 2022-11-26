Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 40.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $312,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 502.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 26,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $80.34 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

