Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.84 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $69,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $60,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NVO opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07. The company has a market cap of $268.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
