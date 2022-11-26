Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.06 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,906 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

