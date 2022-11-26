Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $816,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

VEEV stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $297.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

