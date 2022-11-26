Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

