John F. Mccool Sells 3,082 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $135.76 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

