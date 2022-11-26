Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,843,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.