Loews (NYSE:L) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. Loews has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.