Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:KODK opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.