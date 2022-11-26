Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

