Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.90.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
