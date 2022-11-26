Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

