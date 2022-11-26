TheStreet Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to “B-“

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CSWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of CSWC opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $539.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
