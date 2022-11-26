MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $110,020.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30.
Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.