Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

