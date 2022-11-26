Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Eastman Kodak Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a P/E ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.