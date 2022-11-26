Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a P/E ratio of -216.39 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

